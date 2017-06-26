Sports

June 26, 2017 8:54 PM

Yankees activate outfielder Ellsbury, Castro injured

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The slumping New York Yankees have activated outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list and put him back in the starting lineup. But the Yankees later lost second baseman Starlin Castro to a strained right hamstring.

Ellsbury played center field and batted sixth against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. He has been out since May 24 with a concussion, and played two rehab game in Triple-A over the weekend.

Castro returned to the lineup after getting a shot in his wrist Saturday. But he had trouble getting down the line after grounding out in the third inning, and left the game.

The Yankees have lost 10 of 12. They began the day in a virtual tie with Boston for the AL East lead.

New York put outfielder Aaron Hicks on the DL with a strained right oblique. He injured his ribcage during a check swing Sunday and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Hicks is hitting .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. He has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs.

The Yankees also recalled infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitcher Ronald Herrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Sunday, New York optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Mason Williams to the farm club.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves
Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves
Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 1:00

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson

View More Video

Sports Videos