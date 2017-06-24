Retired Indiana Fever great Tamika Catchings speaks before the WNBA basketball team's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Indianapolis. The Fever retired her jersey No. 24.
June 24, 2017 8:26 PM

Ogwumike, Sparks spoil Fever's Catchings night 84-73.

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks had a 19-0 run in the third quarter in an 84-73 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night, putting a damper on Tamika Catchings' jersey retirement.

After the Fever raised Catchings' No. 24 to the rafters at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at halftime, Los Angeles stretched a 46-40 lead to 25 points by scoring 19 straight points.

Ogwumike had seven points and Canadace Parker, who had 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, added six points in the run that propelled the defending champions to their fifth straight win.

Chelsea Gray added 17 points for Los Angeles (9-3), which used a 21-5 run in the second quarter to erase an eight-point deficit. Parker also had seven assists, three steals and two blocks and the Sparks shot 53 percent and went 8 of 17 from 3-point range.

Candice Dupree had 13 points, 10 in the first quarter when Indiana (6-7) took a 23-20 lead. But the Fever couldn't get closer than 11 after L.A.'s run despite closing the third quarter with 12 straight points and a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter.

