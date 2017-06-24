Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off during the third round of the German Open golf tournament in Eichenried near Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Sports

June 24, 2017 11:52 AM

Garcia, Bland share lead going into final round in Munich

The Associated Press
MUNICH

Sergio Garcia carded a 5-under 67 to join Richard Bland in a share of the lead in the third round of the BMW International Open, one stroke ahead of former joint leader Joakim Lagergren on Saturday.

Garcia, playing his first event in Europe since his Masters win, and Bland of England settled at 13 under overall going into Sunday's final round on Munich's Eichenried course.

Bland hit water on the 11th hole but recovered for his fourth birdie, and he followed up with an eagle on the 13th to move ahead.

Garcia stumbled with his second bogey on the 14th, but the Spaniard bounced back with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes, his sixth and seventh, to go level.

Lagergren (69) had four birdies in a bogey-free round.

