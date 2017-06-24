Sports

June 24, 2017 11:46 AM

IndyCar's Mikhail Aleshin finally arrives at Road America

The Associated Press
ELKHART LAKE, Wis.

Mikhail Aleshin is finally at Road America in Wisconsin after the IndyCar driver was delayed in France by an immigration issue.

Aleshin took part in the final practice session on Saturday morning. Qualifying is later Saturday.

Aleshin had been in France to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans last week. The immigration issue prevented the Russian driver from making it to Road America for practice on Friday. Robert Wickens drove the No. 7 car in Aleshin's place for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

Aleshin said he found out after flying to the United States that his luggage was lost by an airline.

But he said on Twitter that he was looking forward to racing Sunday in the Kohler Grand Prix at Road America.

