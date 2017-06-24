Liberty to have a float in New York pride parade

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, New York Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous 1) gestures in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in New York. Zellous is thrilled that the New York Liberty will have a float in Sunday's pride parade, the first for a sports franchise in the city. "I'm excited. I haven't been in a pride parade before, so I think I'm more excited than most," said Zellous, a guard who wore rainbow-colored shoes Friday night, June 23 for the Liberty’s pride game.