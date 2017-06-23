Sports

June 23, 2017 10:17 PM

Austin Theriault races to third ARCA win of season

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Austin Theriault raced to his third ARCA Racing Series victory of the season, holding off Zane Smith on Friday night at Madison International Speedway.

Driving Ken Schrader's No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota on the half-mile track, Theriault padded his season points lead. The Fort Kent, Maine, driver also won the opener at Daytona and took the Elko Speedway event three weeks ago in Minnesota.

Riley Herbst was third, followed by Shane Lee, 16-year-old Christian Eckes, pole-sitter Dalton Sargeant, Bret Holmes, Ryan Repko, Gus Dean and Tanner Thorson.

