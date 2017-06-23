Drivers pass the grandstand at the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
Drivers pass the grandstand at the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo
Drivers pass the grandstand at the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race, Friday, June 23, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo

Sports

June 23, 2017 10:07 PM

Nemechek wins at Iowa for 2nd straight NASCAR Truck victory

By LUKE MEREDITH AP Sports Writer
NEWTON, Iowa

John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck victory, taking the lead with his six laps left Friday night at Iowa Speedway.

Nemechek took four new tires during the final caution. The gamble paid off, as he passed leader Johnny Sauter soon after a restart.

The 20-year-old Nemechek raced to his fifth career victory, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for his father, former NASCAR Cup driver Joe Nemechek. He won last week at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

Sauter, the series leader, led 72 laps. But his team's choice to stay out on old tires at the end of the race cost him dearly.

Brandon Jones was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Christopher Bell.

Bell led a race-high 99 laps, but he dropped to 12th after pitting under caution for new tires just before the final stage.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves 1:07

Watch the All-South Mississippi Softball players introduce themselves
Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson 1:00

Saints players congratulate Jarrius Robertson
UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills 0:36

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

View More Video

Sports Videos