Coyotes, Tippett mutually agree to part ways

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes coach Dave Tippett stands behind his bench during the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Coyotes and Tippett have mutually agreed to part ways after eight seasons. The 55-year-old Tippett led the Coyotes through four years of being run by the NHL after the team went into bankruptcy and took the Coyotes to the 2012 Western Conference Finals. He went 282-257-83 in the desert. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo