Sports

June 22, 2017 8:40 PM

Bucks add another young forward in Michigan's D.J. Wilson

The Associated Press
ST. FRANCIS, Wis.

The Milwaukee Bucks have added another young, tall player to their frontcourt after drafting Michigan's D.J. Wilson with the 17th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-10 Wilson, who had two years of college eligibility left, averaged 11 points in 2016-17. He helped fuel the Wolverines' run to the Big Ten Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

Wilson joins an already lengthy Bucks frontcourt led by 6-foot-11 Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned into an All-Star in his fourth year in the league.

Jon Horst made his first pick as Bucks general manager just a week after being promoted from director of basketball operations, replacing longtime GM John Hammond.

Horst was already heavily involved in draft prep in his previous front office role.

