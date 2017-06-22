Tyson Gay keeps sprinting in memory of 15-year-old daughter

FILE - In this May 3, 2014, file photo, Trinity Gay, a seventh-grader racing for her Scott County High School team, poses for a photo with her father, Tyson Gay, after she won the 100 meters and was part of the winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays at the meet in Georgetown, Ky. The heartache still weighs heavily on Tyson Gay. But he keeps sprinting in her memory. The 15-year-old daughter of the Olympic sprinter was shot and killed in October outside a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky. "You never forget it. You try to think about the good times," Gay said as he prepares for the first round of the 100 meters Thursday night at U.S track and field championships. Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, FIle Mark Maloney