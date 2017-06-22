Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right celebrates with Jarrod Dyson
Sports

June 22, 2017 1:07 AM

Dyson sparks Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over Tigers

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
SEATTLE

Jarrod Dyson's bunt single broke up Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning Wednesday night and sparked the Seattle Mariners to a 7-5 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers.

Nelson Cruz had three RBIs and Mitch Haniger homered as Seattle overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Verlander retired his first 16 batters but didn't make it through the sixth. With one out, the speedy Dyson gave the Mariners their first baserunner, beating out a drag bunt between the mound and first that Verlander was unable to reach.

Mike Zunino walked and Jean Segura, just activated from the disabled list, followed with a broken-bat single to load the bases.

Ben Gamel lined a single to make it 4-1. Robinson Cano struck out looking, but Cruz followed with a two-run double to left field, chasing Verlander after 110 pitches.

