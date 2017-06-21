Sports

June 21, 2017 10:00 PM

MLS Capsules

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Abu Danladi broke a tie in the 64th minute and expansion Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night to snap two-game losing and scoreless streaks.

Danladi scored for the second time this season, handling a ricochet off goalkeeper Jake Gleeson to score from 10 yards.

Minnesota (5-9-2) improved to 5-3 at home, scoring for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on May 27. The Timbers (7-7-3) have lost two straight in MLS play, both on the road.

Minnesota's Amobi Okugo opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and Diego Valeri tied it on a penalty kick in the 37th. Christian Ramirez counterd for Minnesota's in the 47th, and Francisco Calvo tied it in the 50th minute.

D.C. UNITED 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it for D.C. United (5-8-3) in the 23rd minute.

