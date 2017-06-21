Baseball Capsules

Max Scherzer's bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career ended with one out in the eighth inning, and he then gave up two unearned runs and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Wednesday.
After backup catcher A.J. Ellis reached on an infield single for Miami's first hit, an error by first baseman Adam Lind and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs. Scherzer threw a wild pitch that scored the tying run, and Giancarlo Stanton lined an RBI single — the Marlins' only other hit — to put them ahead.
Scherzer (8-5) threw no-hitters against the Pirates and Mets in 2015, and he seemed on his way to another when he began the eighth inning with a 1-0 lead.
He retired 18 in a row before Ellis hit a chopper that bounced in front of the plate and glanced off the tip of Scherzer's glove as he reached overhead for it. The ball rolled to shortstop Trea Turner, who failed in his attempt to make a barehanded pickup and rush a throw.
Official scorer Ron Jernick immediately ruled the play a hit, and Scherzer knew it. He picked up the ball and angrily flung it to the dugout — not as a souvenir.
Washington totaled five hits against Dan Straily and three relievers. Kyle Barraclough (3-1) pitched the eighth, and A.J. Ramos worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 10th save.
CARDINALS 7, PHILLIES 6, 10 INNINGS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommy Pham's second solo homer off Hector Neris in the ninth inning tied it and St. Louis rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Philadelphia in 10 innings.
Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and pinch-hitter Jose Martinez also connected for St. Louis.
The game went to extra innings after Freddy Galvis lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Odubel Herrera ran through a stop sign, around third-base coach Juan Samuel and was thrown out by 10 feet. He didn't even attempt to slide and was pulled from the game in a double switch.
Martinez led off the 10th with a double to right off Edubray Ramos (0-6). He advanced to third on a balk and scored when Ramos made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base after Dexter Fowler was intentionally walked. Yadier Molina added an RBI single.
Phillies starter Nick Pivetta had a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.
ROYALS 6, RED SOX 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his first career grand slam, connecting in the eighth inning to rally Kansas City over Boston.
The Royals have won nine of 11 and moved within a game of .500.
Perez homered over the Kansas City bullpen in left field on the ninth pitch from Robby Scott (0-1). With Boston leading 4-2, reliever Matt Barnes started the inning by walking Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain on 12 pitches.
Scott was summoned to face Eric Hosmer, but walked him on four pitches to load the bases for Perez. The All-Star catcher fouled off three full-count deliveries before hitting his 15th home run of the season.
Jorge Soria (3-2) worked a spotless eighth. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 17th save.
Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered in the fourth off Ian Kennedy.
YANKEES 8, ANGELS 4
NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday each hit a go-ahead homer and New York piled on from there, lifting the Yankees over Los Angeles to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.
New York's skid was its longest since 2007. The Yankees haven't lost eight straight since August 1995. They moved back ahead of Boston for first place in the AL East a night after losing the division lead for the first time since mid-May.
Jordan Montgomery (5-4) pitched two-run ball over 5 2/3 innings. Relievers Chad Green and Dellin Betances got the ball to Tyler Clippard in the ninth, but Clippard allowed a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado, his second of the game. Aroldis Chapman came on to close out.
Ricky Nolasco (2-9) lost his seventh consecutive start to match George Brunet's franchise record from 1967.
PADRES 3, CUBS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Erick Aybar hit a tying home run in the sixth inning, Luis Torrens walked with the bases loaded against Koji Uehara in the eighth and San Diego stopped a three-game losing streak by beating Chicago.
Chicago rookie Ian Happ hit a two-run homer in the fourth against reliever Craig Stammen, going deep for the second straight game and third time in four.
Uehara (2-4), the fifth of six Cubs relievers, replaced Pedro Strop starting the eighth and allowed singles to Wil Myers leading off and Cory Spangenberg with one out. Aybar was intentionally walked, loading the bases, Matt Szczur fouled out and Torrens took a 3-1 fastball that sailed inside.
Phil Maton (1-0), the third of five Padres relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh for his first major league win, and Brandon Maurer got two outs for his 13th save.
RAYS 8, REDS 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay left fielder Mallex Smith rushed in to tag out speedy Billy Hamilton after a lengthy rundown, highlighting the Rays win over Cincinnati.
Hamilton stole his major league-leading 31st base in the fourth inning. But he later got trapped when he thought about scoring from second base on a two-out grounder by Eugenio Suarez that shortstop Daniel Robertson bobbled.
It took five throws to nab Hamilton between home and third, with six Rays lined up ready to take part in the rundown. Smith dashed from the outfield and was stationed at third to take a throw and tag Hamilton.
Trevor Plouffe homered for his new team and Taylor Featherston also connected for Tampa Bay.
Erasmo Ramirez (4-2), who was 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA over his previous four starts, held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler hit his 20th home run leading off the fifth.
Chase Whitley earned his second save. Plouffe hit a solo homer in a two-run fourth off Tim Adleman (4-4) that put Tampa Bay up 3-0.
