In this photo provided by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals PSPCA) a worker with the PSPCA feeds a treat to a dog as part of a celebration of PSPCA's 150th birthday in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Colonel M. Richards Mucklé founded the PSPCA in 1867 after seeing the mistreatment of horses in Philadelphia.
June 21, 2017 8:31 PM

Pennsylvania animal welfare group fetes 150 years of helping

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Pennsylvania's animal welfare agency is celebrating its 150th birthday, and one special gift it has received is new legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held a birthday party for itself Wednesday at its Philadelphia headquarters

Shelter pets were treated to sweets and a slew of video congratulations came in from politicians, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp.

Colonel M. Richards Muckle founded the PSPCA in 1867 after seeing the mistreatment of horses in Philadelphia.

Also Wednesday, Wolf was set to sign a bill known as Libre's Law to strengthen animal cruelty and neglect laws in the state. It's named after an abused Boston Terrier rescued from a breeding facility last year.

