June 20, 2017 8:11 PM

A's agree to deal with 1st-round pick Beck for $5.3 million

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

The Oakland Athletics have agreed to a contract with first-round draft pick Austin Beck.

Beck received the designated slot signing bonus of $5,303,000 for the sixth overall pick. Beck came to the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday and took part in batting practice. He hit two homers in his first round of BP. He is heading to Arizona on Wednesday to play in the rookie league.

Beck was a high school outfielder from North Carolina who opted to sign with the A's instead of going to college at North Carolina. He hit .590 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 28 games as a senior. He also had 11 doubles and scored 41 runs.

The A's also agreed to deals with 30 other draft picks.

