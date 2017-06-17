France's Lucas Pouille returns the ball during his semi final match against France's Benoit Paire at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Sports

June 17, 2017 11:33 AM

Pouille to face Feliciano Lopez in Stuttgart Open final

The Associated Press
STUTTGART, Germany

Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.

Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.

