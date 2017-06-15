LeBron James loses NBA Finals, then acknowledges defeat — to his receding hairline

On the basketball court, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has few, if any equals.
Follicly, however, James has always been a step or two behind the competition. When the Akron, Ohio, native entered the NBA in 2003, he was fresh out of high school and regularly sported a headband. But when he did take it off, fans got to take in his full, if not necessarily thick, head of hair.
Over the years, as James became one of the all-time greatest players the NBA has ever seen, moved to Miami, won his first NBA championship and gained worldwide fame, fans began to notice something: the headband stayed the same, but the hair kept retreating from it, per USA Today.
Yes, LeBron has a receding hairline, so much so that he could arguably be called balding by the time he finally decided to ditch the headband in 2015, saying he just wanted to look the same as his teammates.
Or at least, he had a receding hairline.
On Thursday, James took to Instagram to post a video and a photo of himself, and in both, he was completely bald.
The move comes just days after James’ Cavaliers dropped the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, and the Warriors’ resident trash-talker, Draymond Green, wasted no time in ribbing James for his new lack of hair, implying the 4-1 drubbing Golden State inflicted on Cleveland as the reason for James’ desire to try something new with the top of his head.
Fans, however, praised the move on LeBron’s part, saying they hoped that it would mark a new beginning for the superstar, who now shares both a jersey number and hairstyle with the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
