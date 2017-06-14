Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas 25) splits the defense of New York Liberty's Tina Charles, left, and Kiah Stokes during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn..

June 14, 2017 8:18 PM

Sun beats Liberty 96-76 for 1st series win since 2014

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the New York Liberty 96-76 on Wednesday night for the Sun's first win in the series since 2014.

Jones has four double-doubles in her last five games, averaging 17 points and 14.8 rebounds during the span.

Connecticut raced out to a 24-12 lead and never trailed. Williams scored 15 points in the first half as the Sun built a 45-32 lead and Rachel Banham's back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter made it 80-56.

Alyssa Thomas scored 18 points, and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and a season-high eight assists for Connecticut (4-5).

Tina Charles picked up her second foul with 4:46 left in the first quarter, had seven points at halftime, and finished with 17 for New York (6-4). Shavonte Zellous scored 16 points, including eight of the Liberty's first 13.

