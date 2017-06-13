Report: Workers on World Cup construction sites face abuse

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016Workers at the Luzhniki stadium, which is undergoing a major rebuild to be ready to host the 2018 World Cup final, in Moscow, Russia. A new report by Human Rights Watch says workers building stadiums for next year's soccer World Cup in Russia have faced repeated abuses and at least 17 have died. The report says workers on several stadiums have routinely gone unpaid for several months. Ivan Sekretarev, file AP Photo