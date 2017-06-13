Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger watches his three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

Sports

June 13, 2017 10:02 PM

Kershaw wins, Bellinger hits 2 homers as Dodgers top Indians

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley's single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

Bellinger led off the eighth with a towering drive into the right-field seats off Miller (3-1). The home run was the first Cleveland's dominant left-hander has allowed in 33 innings this season.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills 0:36

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills
668-pound blue marlin 1:26

668-pound blue marlin
Mississippi State talks USA win, USM matchup 2:39

Mississippi State talks USA win, USM matchup

View More Video

Sports Videos