Kershaw wins, Bellinger hits 2 homers as Dodgers top Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger follows through on a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig avoids an inside pitch from Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, right, is congratulated by catcher Yasmani Grandal after the Dodgers defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-5 in a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson jumps at the wall but cannot catch a home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, is congratulated by Justin Turner, left, as Corey Seager, back, watches during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Bellinger hit a three-run home run off Indians relief pitcher Boone Logan. Turner and Seager scored on the play.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, waits for Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger to run the bases on a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Daniel Robertson hits a three-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Chris Hatcher during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland. The Dodgers won 7-5.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley watches his RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
