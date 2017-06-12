The Oregon State baseball team celebrates after defeating Vanderbilt 9-2 in an NCAA tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore., to advance to the College World Series.
The Oregon State baseball team celebrates after defeating Vanderbilt 9-2 in an NCAA tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore., to advance to the College World Series. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe
The Oregon State baseball team celebrates after defeating Vanderbilt 9-2 in an NCAA tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore., to advance to the College World Series. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Andy Cripe

Sports

June 12, 2017 9:50 PM

Oregon State meets Fullerton in College World Series opener

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

No. 1 national seed Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the College World Series opener on Saturday.

The NCAA on Monday night announced the weekend schedule at TD Ameritrade Park. Oregon State (54-4) will bring a 21-game win streak into the Bracket 1 afternoon game against Fullerton (39-22). The night game pits No. 4 seed LSU (48-17), a winner of 16 in a row, against Florida State (45-21).

Bracket 2 games Sunday have No. 7 seed Louisville (52-10) playing Texas A&M (41-21) in the afternoon and No. 6 seed TCU (47-16) facing No. 3 seed Florida (47-18) at night.

Five of the eight national seeds reached the CWS: No. 1 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Louisville. The previous time so many national seeds made it to Omaha was 2011, when six advanced.

The Southeastern Conference has three teams in the CWS for the second time in three years.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills 0:36

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills
668-pound blue marlin 1:26

668-pound blue marlin
Mississippi State talks USA win, USM matchup 2:39

Mississippi State talks USA win, USM matchup

View More Video

Sports Videos