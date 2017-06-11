Portland Timbers forward Fanendo Adi celebrtes after scoring a goal against FC Dallas during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Portland.
Sports

June 11, 2017 12:31 AM

Adi scores twice, Timbers beat FC Dallas 2-0

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Oregon

Fanendo Adi scored once in each half as Portland Timbers beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday to move into second spot in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Western Conference leader Sporting Kansas City surrendered a late goal in a 1-1 draw by Montreal and has 26 points, two clear of Portland and three ahead of Dallas and Houston.

Chicago moved within a point of leading Toronto in the Eastern Conference with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United in the other match on Saturday.

Adi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute in Portland with an off-balance shot from inside the area. He doubled in the lead in the 72nd with a well-time shot from close range to finish off a long-range attack.

At Kansas City, Matteo Mancosu scored a late equalizer to help the short-handed Montreal Impact to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Mancuso chipped over the head of a charging Tim Melia and into the corner of the net in the 82nd minute, canceling out Gerso Fernandes' 24th-minute half-volley.

