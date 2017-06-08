Irish War Cry is my Belmont pick

Irish War Cry likes to run well every other race.
And that form cycle points to a big run in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, the last leg of the Triple Crown.
Irish War Cry faded at the end of the Kentucky Derby, after chasing Derby winner Always Dreaming much of the way. But I see a more favorable pace scenario in the Belmont.
Irish War Cry, the No. 7, figures to be near the lead in the race’s early stages and should show a big kick in the stretch to surge ahead of the field. I like him to win at 3-1 odds and I’ll play a small exacta box with him and Multiplier, the No. 10, who figures to be running late.
Blake Kaplan, the Sun Herald’s executive editor, has covered horse racing for The Orange County Register and once worked as a handicapper at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.
