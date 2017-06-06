Los Angeles Angels' C.J. Cron is congratulated by a teammate in the dugout after his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Detroit.
Los Angeles Angels' C.J. Cron is congratulated by a teammate in the dugout after his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo
June 06, 2017 9:33 PM

Cron and Calhoun homer to lead Angels past Tigers

By DAVE HOGG Associated Press
DETROIT

Kole Calhoun and C.J. Cron homered as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Chavez (5-6) picked up the win, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Bud Norris struck out Alex Avila to earn his 11th save.

Daniel Norris (3-3) took the loss, allowing four runs — three earned — five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven, but allowed two homers.

The loss ended Detroit's four-game winning streak.

