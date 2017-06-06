Jets continue purge, part ways with vets Harris, Decker

FILE - This June 9, 2015 file photo shows New York Jets inside linebacker David Harris making a catch during a mandatory minicamp at the NFL football team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have released linebacker David Harris, a stunning move in which they part ways with the second-leading tackler in franchise history. Harris, who practiced with the team Tuesday, June 6, 2017 and was in the locker room afterward, will save the Jets $6.5 million on the salary cap by being cut. Julio Cortez, file AP Photo