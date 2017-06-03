WNBA Capsules

Courtney Williams scored a career-best 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Connecticut Sun beat the winless San Antonio Stars 85-77 on Saturday night.
Williams also had 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-5). Alyssa Thomas added 18 points and seven assists, and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points.
Kayla McBride scored 27 points to lead the Stars (0-7), who are off to the worst start in franchise history and haven't won at home since last July. Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall draft pick, made her first WNBA start and had eight points and seven assists.
FEVER 91, WINGS 85
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candice Dupree scored 18 points, Briann January added 16 and they combined to make six free throws in the last 38.1 seconds in Indiana's victory over Dallas.
January also had seven assists for Indiana (3-4). Glory Johnson led the Wings (3-4) with 2 points and 13 rebounds.
Comments