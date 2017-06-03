New England Revolution's Benjamin Angoua, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Scott Caldwell, left, in front of Toronto FC's Drew Moor during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, June 3, 2107, in Foxborough, Mass.
Sports

June 03, 2017 9:09 PM

Angoua, Agudelo help Revolution beat Toronto FC 3-0

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Juan Agudelo had a goal and an assist, Benjamin Angoua added his first career MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

Angoua headed home a corner kick by Lee Nguyen in the 17th minute, Fagundez added a goal in the 66th, and Agudelo gave New England (5-5-5) a 3-0 lead in the 85th.

Kelyn Rowe won a ball near midfield and tapped it to Fagundez who slotted it to Agudelo at the top of box. He dropped it to a charging Fagundez who blasted it just inside the post to double the advantage. Agudelo's header from point-blank range, after a shot by Fagundez bounced twice off the cross bar, capped the scoring.

Toronto (8-2-5), which hadn't lost since April 15, had its eight-match unbeaten streak snapped. TFC was shut out for the first time since a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City on March 31.

New England's Cody Cropper had three saves — including a leaping stop of a long-range shot by Armando Cooper in the 34th minute — for his fourth shutout of the season.

