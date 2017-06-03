New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence, left, heads the ball away form Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Montreal.
New York Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence, left, heads the ball away form Montreal Impact forward Dominic Oduro during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Montreal. The Canadian Press via AP Paul Chiasson

Sports

June 03, 2017 8:59 PM

Dzemaili scores first MLS goal, Impact beat Red Bulls 1-0

The Associated Press
MONTREAL

Blerim Dzemaili scored his first MLS goal and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.

Dzemaili scored in the 67th minute, finishing a give-and-go with Ignacio Piatt by firing a right-footed strike past Luis Robles. The Swiss international also scored in Montreal's 4-2 victory over Vancouver in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday night.

The Impact (4-4-4) have won consecutive league games for the first time this season.

The Red Bulls (6-7-2) extended their road losing streak to six games.

