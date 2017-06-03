Dzemaili scores first MLS goal, Impact beat Red Bulls 1-0

Blerim Dzemaili scored his first MLS goal and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday night.
Dzemaili scored in the 67th minute, finishing a give-and-go with Ignacio Piatt by firing a right-footed strike past Luis Robles. The Swiss international also scored in Montreal's 4-2 victory over Vancouver in the Canadian Championship on Tuesday night.
The Impact (4-4-4) have won consecutive league games for the first time this season.
The Red Bulls (6-7-2) extended their road losing streak to six games.
