Sports

June 03, 2017 7:34 PM

Hungate helps Oral Roberts oust Oklahoma State, 14-6

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

Michael Hungate was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs to help Oral Roberts stay alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 14-6 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Hungate also had a three-run home run and scored three times for the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (43-15), who advance in the loser's bracket to face either Missouri State or Arkansas on Sunday.

Oral Roberts had 16 hits in the win, a day after being shut out in an opening loss to the top-seeded Razorbacks. Taylor Varnell (2-0) threw two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.

Michael Neustifter was 2 for 2, including a solo home run, and had 3 RBIs for the third-seeded Cowboys (30-27), whose season comes to an end after reaching the College World Series a year ago.

Joe Lienhard (3-3) started and took the loss for Oklahoma State, allowing four runs in two innings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU

Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU 1:46

Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU
Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC 5:00

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC
Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath 1:51

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath

View More Video

Sports Videos