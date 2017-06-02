Southeastern Louisiana's Webb Bobo
Southeastern Louisiana's Webb Bobo 24) slides into home plate as Rice catcher Dominic DiCaprio can't handle the throw on a throwing error in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, June 2, 2017.
Southeastern Louisiana's Webb Bobo 24) slides into home plate as Rice catcher Dominic DiCaprio can't handle the throw on a throwing error in the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, June 2, 2017.

Sports

June 02, 2017 10:49 PM

SE Louisiana opens NCAAs with 12-6 win over Rice

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Taylor Schwaner, the Southland Conference player of the year, hit his 14th homer this season, doubled and scored three runs, and Southeastern Louisiana capitalized on seven Rice errors in a 12-6 victory Friday night in the NCAA tournament's Baton Rouge Regional.

The Lions (37-20) scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, when Rice (31-30) unraveled defensively. Three walks, a fielding error and wild pitch — all with two outs — helped Southeastern go up 7-3 in the fifth. The Owls made two throwing errors in the sixth.

Rice's Dayne Wunderlich had three hits, including a homer that made it 3-3 in the fifth.

Southeastern's Drew Avans had two hits, drove home three and made a diving catch in left.

Corey Gaconi (7-5) pitched 6 1/3 innings for the victory, while Rice starter Matt Canterino (5-5) took the loss.

Rice moves to an elimination game against Texas Southern (20-32) on Saturday, while Southeastern meets host LSU (43-17) in the winner's bracket.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC 5:00

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC
Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath 1:51

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath
Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:44

Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss

View More Video

Sports Videos