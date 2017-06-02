How this 2-year-old therapy dog became the biggest hit in college baseball

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath Pause 1:44 Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 2:04 WATCH: Southern Miss rolls in front of large Biloxi crowd 1:08 USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech 2:04 USM coach Scott Berry talks about UTSA loss 1:11 Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:01 St. Martin High holds graduation 1:54 Sail boat will be sunk to become fishing reef 2:06 Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 0:51 Tupelo tops Gulfport in Game 1 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

