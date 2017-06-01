Sports

June 01, 2017 8:03 PM

Assistant coach Paul MacLean leaves Ducks after 2 seasons

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Assistant coach Paul MacLean and the Anaheim Ducks have mutually parted ways at the conclusion of his contract.

The Ducks announced MacLean's departure after two seasons Thursday.

MacLean was hired as an assistant to Bruce Boudreau in 2015, and stayed with Anaheim after Boudreau was fired and replaced by Randy Carlyle in 2016.

The Ducks won the Pacific Division title in both of MacLean's seasons. Anaheim reached the Western Conference finals this year, losing to Nashville in six games.

Before his second career stint as an assistant coach in Anaheim, MacLean was the head coach of the Ottawa Senators for parts of four seasons from 2011-14. The longtime NHL forward was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach in 2012.

