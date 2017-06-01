Sports

June 01, 2017 8:05 AM

Ajax signs Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar

The Associated Press
AMSTERDAM

Ajax has signed striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar to a one-year contract after the Dutchman ended seven seasons with Bundesliga club Schalke.

It's a return to a former club for the 33-year-old Netherlands forward, who previously played for Ajax from 2006-08, scoring 105 goals in 136 matches. Huntelaar also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan before Schalke.

Ajax director Marc Overmars says Huntelaar will help fill a gap left when Betrand Traore returns to Chelsea after a spell on loan in Amsterdam.

Overmars says Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg will remain the first-choice striker at Ajax.

Huntelaar says he is ready to play behind the Dane, adding that Ajax needs more than one striker to compete domestically and in Europe next season.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath 1:51

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath
Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:44

Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss
WATCH: Southern Miss rolls in front of large Biloxi crowd 2:04

WATCH: Southern Miss rolls in front of large Biloxi crowd

View More Video

Sports Videos