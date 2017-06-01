Sports

June 1, 2017 6:59 AM

Lewis and Clark knocks off William Carey

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

One of the best baseball seasons in William Carey history ended early Thursday morning.

The Crusaders fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 at the Avista World Series at Harris Field in Ed Cheff Stadium.

The Final Four contest featured a weather delay, causing the game to start 30 minutes late. A sprinkling system came on when the field was covered by a tarp. After the tarp was removed, the infield needed an extra 20 minutes to get it ready because the sprinklers accidentally ran five minutes under the tarp.

WCU finished the season 45-20. LCSC advanced to the championship game against Faulkner (Ala.). LCSC need only one win to capture the title.

WCU led 6-0 after a grand slam by Harrison Central’s James Land and solo shot from Tyler James.

The Warriors went on 11-0 run after Logan Griffin’s RBI single, Gunnar Buhner’s sac-fly, Seaver Whalen’s solo homer and a six-run sixth inning. They led 11-6.

WCU’s final run came on Tyler Graves’ solo homer in the seventh.

Land and Tyler Odom had two hits apiece for William Carey.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Stone coach John Feaster wants to see more from his team after win 2:19

Stone coach John Feaster wants to see more from his team after win

Pause
Top recruit Donte Starks makes first appearance as Biloxi Indian 0:32

Top recruit Donte Starks makes first appearance as Biloxi Indian

Casinos are in a “great crab war” 1:29

Casinos are in a “great crab war”

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:19

Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

Can East Central live up to expectations after last week's win against Biloxi? 3:24

Can East Central live up to expectations after last week's win against Biloxi?

Brett Rutledge takes home the prize 2:11

Brett Rutledge takes home the prize

Palazzo accused of 'stolen valor' 2:14

Palazzo accused of 'stolen valor'

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

St. Martin High adopts school affected by Hurricane Harvey 2:01

St. Martin High adopts school affected by Hurricane Harvey

Ocean Springs QB Blake Noblin discusses near perfect game 1:09

Ocean Springs QB Blake Noblin discusses near perfect game

  • Donte Starks discusses his Biloxi debut

    All-American linebacker Donte Starks discussed his Biloxi debut after the Indians fell 28-24 to Stone.

Donte Starks discusses his Biloxi debut

View more video

Sports