Lewis and Clark knocks off William Carey

One of the best baseball seasons in William Carey history ended early Thursday morning.
The Crusaders fell to Lewis & Clark State College 12-7 at the Avista World Series at Harris Field in Ed Cheff Stadium.
The Final Four contest featured a weather delay, causing the game to start 30 minutes late. A sprinkling system came on when the field was covered by a tarp. After the tarp was removed, the infield needed an extra 20 minutes to get it ready because the sprinklers accidentally ran five minutes under the tarp.
WCU finished the season 45-20. LCSC advanced to the championship game against Faulkner (Ala.). LCSC need only one win to capture the title.
WCU led 6-0 after a grand slam by Harrison Central’s James Land and solo shot from Tyler James.
The Warriors went on 11-0 run after Logan Griffin’s RBI single, Gunnar Buhner’s sac-fly, Seaver Whalen’s solo homer and a six-run sixth inning. They led 11-6.
WCU’s final run came on Tyler Graves’ solo homer in the seventh.
Land and Tyler Odom had two hits apiece for William Carey.
