June 01, 2017 5:00 AM

Collegiate baseball teams USA and Japan to play in Worcester

The Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass.

The United States and Japan national collegiate baseball teams are going head-to-head in Massachusetts this summer, and officials say it will be a "battle."

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rHsk0x ) the teams will eat, sleep and train at Worcester State University when they play two games in the city. Athletic Director Michal Mudd says the games will give the university a chance to show their facilities to "some of the best baseball players in the world."

Baseball series between the two nations started in 1972. This series will be the first held in the U.S. since 2011.

The game between the two teams takes place at Fitton Field on July 13.

