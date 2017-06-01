Skiing seeks new fans, better TV product with 2-run downhill

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2016, file photo, Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. Chasing the ski World Cup wins record next season, Lindsey Vonn will have another chance to master a rare race challenge: A two-run downhill. Pier Marco Tacca, File AP Photo