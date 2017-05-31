Colorado Mesa eliminates Delta State in Division II World Series

Delta State’s season ended Wednesday night at the NCAA Division II College World Series.
Colorado Mesa defeated Delta State 6-2 at the Ballpark in Grand Prairie (TX). Colorado Mesa earned a spot in the Division 2 national chanpionship.
Josh Russell hit a solo homer. Juwon Barney had an RBI single for the Statesmen. Jason Popovich led Delta State with three hits.
Delta State, coached by Mike Kinnison, finished 45-13.
The Statesmen won the 2004 D-2 title.
