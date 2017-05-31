Delta State baseball coach Mike Kinnison
May 31, 2017 10:51 PM

Colorado Mesa eliminates Delta State in Division II World Series

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Delta State’s season ended Wednesday night at the NCAA Division II College World Series.

Colorado Mesa defeated Delta State 6-2 at the Ballpark in Grand Prairie (TX). Colorado Mesa earned a spot in the Division 2 national chanpionship.

Josh Russell hit a solo homer. Juwon Barney had an RBI single for the Statesmen. Jason Popovich led Delta State with three hits.

Delta State, coached by Mike Kinnison, finished 45-13.

The Statesmen won the 2004 D-2 title.

James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones

  Comments  

