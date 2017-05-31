Filipino hoops sensation Kobe Paras seeks fresh start in LA

Cal State Northridge newly signed guard Kobe Paras takes questions from the media in Northridge, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Paras has transferred from Creighton to Northridge and will be eligible to play basketball for the Matadors in 2018-19. The 6-foot-6 guard from Manila, Philippines, returns to Los Angeles, where he played at Cathedral High before transferring to Middlebrooks Academy for his senior year. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo