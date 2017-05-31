Arsenal team manager Arsene Wenger celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Arsenal won 2-1.
Arsenal team manager Arsene Wenger celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Arsenal won 2-1. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo

May 31, 2017 7:43 AM

Wenger signs 2-year contract to remain as Arsenal manager

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
LONDON

Arsenal says Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract despite missing out on Champions League qualification.

The announcement from Arsenal on Wednesday will extend Wenger's reign to 23 years if the 67-year-old Frenchman completes his contract.

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996, making him by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer. He has won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cup titles — the most recent coming on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League in every full season under Wenger until this year, when the team missed out after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

