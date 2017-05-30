Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin 55) celebrates his solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin 55) celebrates his solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Sports

May 30, 2017 9:06 PM

Morales hits tiebreaking homer, Blue Jays beat Reds 6-4

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
TORONTO

Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, Josh Donaldson added an upper deck drive and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Tuesday night.

All six Toronto runs came on homers. Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also connected for the Blue Jays, who have hit 47 homers in May.

Cincinnati's Zack Cozart hit two solo home runs and Joey Votto had a third.

Morales broke a 4-all tie with a two-run blast off Blake Wood (0-3), his 10th.

Joe Smith (1-0) worked one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his 10th save. Toronto has won six of eight.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:11

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

View More Video

Sports Videos