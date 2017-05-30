A catfish is ‘instrument of a crime’ when thrown on ice in Stanley Cup Final

The Nashville Predators’ surprise run to the Stanley Cup Final has led to more dead catfish being thrown on the ice.
This apparently is a tradition among Nashville fans that dates to 2003, according to the Tennessean. That’s why a Nashville fan sneaked a dead catfish into the first game of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh on Monday and threw it on the ice.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., ‘obtained’ the catfish in Tennessee and vacuum-sealed it, according to a criminal complaint. He then hid the fish in his compression shorts when he entered PPG Paints Arena. Once inside, he went to a restroom, pulled the fish out, and then wrapped it in a free T-shirt and towel he’d received earlier until he could throw the fish onto the ice.”
Well, that’s dedication.
The Post-Gazette story says Waddell was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and disrupting a meeting.
Wait, what?
I get the disorderly conduct. That make sense. But the other two are baffling. An instrument of crime? Disrupting a meeting? Wow.
This apparently is Waddell being escorted from the stadium after throwing the fish on Monday:
So this dude just got kicked out of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for throwing a catfish on the ice. pic.twitter.com/DzLK6l1Mv5— Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2017
