Sports

May 30, 2017 6:18 AM

Mainz to present new coach to replace Schmidt

The Associated Press
MAINZ, Germany

Bundesliga club Mainz says it will present a new coach on Wednesday to replace Martin Schmidt, who was asked to leave after a difficult season.

The club didn't identify the new coach but Kicker magazine reports the job will go to Mainz's former under-23 coach Sandro Schwarz.

The 38-year-old Schwarz has indicated he would like to take the next step after two years in charge of the under-23s.

Schmidt, who also coached the under-23s, had been in charge since February 2015 but agreed to step down after flirting with relegation to the last day of the season. Only seven goals separated Mainz from Wolfsburg in the relegation playoff spot.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath 1:51

Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath
Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:44

Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss
WATCH: Southern Miss rolls in front of large Biloxi crowd 2:04

WATCH: Southern Miss rolls in front of large Biloxi crowd

View More Video

Sports Videos