Rice tops Southern Miss in C-USA championship game

Rice right fielder Charlie Warren holds up the C-USA championship trophy as the team celebrate their 5-4 win over Southern Mississippi at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rice center fielder Ryan Chandler, right, celebrates winning the C-USA tournament championship game over Southern Mississippi at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Chandler got the game-winning RBI with a walk-off double.
Rice assistant coach Clay Van Hook yells as pinch runner Kendal Jefferies rounds third with the winning run during the ninth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game against Southern Miss at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Rice players greet Andrew Dunlap after he hit a single during the ninth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game against Southern Miss at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Rice pinch runner Kendal Jefferies celebrates after scoring the winning run during the ninth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game against Southern Miss at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Southern Mississippi centerfielder Matt Wallner runs to first after hitting a solo home run to give USM a 2-0 lead over Rice during the fourth inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Robin Chandler of Houston gets a hug from Rice volunteer assistant coach Scott Shepherd after her son, Ryan, drove in the game-winning run in the C-USA tournament championship game against Southern Mississippi at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Southern Mississippi’s Mason Irby hits a single against Rice during the seventh inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. The game set a new C-USA attendance record.
Southern Mississippi second baseman Matthew Guidry throws to first after putting Rice's Charlie Warren during the third inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Southern Mississippi centerfielder Matt Wallner watches his solo home run to give USM a 2-0 lead over Rice during the fourth inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Southern Mississippi players greet Matt Wallner(32) after he hit a solo home run against Rice during the fourth inning of their C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
A ball hit by Rice's Ryan Chandler gets by Southern Mississippi right fielder Mason Irby(11) and centerfielder Matt Wallner during the fourth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Rice relief pitcher Dane Myers tosses a foul ball to fans during the eighth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Southern Mississippi catcher Bryant Bowen tags out Rice's Dayne Wunderlich during the seventh inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Rice head coach Wayne Graham argues a called strike with home plate umpire Linus Baker during the fifth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017.
A Southern Mississippi fan holds up a caught foul ball during the fifth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. A record-setting crowd attended the championship game.
Rice pitcher Glenn Otto throws against Southern Mississippi during the fifth inning of the C-USA tournament championship game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Otto was named the tournament MVP.
