No. 1 Oklahoma City downs William Carey

William Carey University committed three costly mistakes in a 8-3 loss to top seed Oklahoma City at the 2017 Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
Carey took a 3-1 lead as Cody Christian belted a two run home run in the second inning and Tyler Graves followed with a solo shot in the third.
Things then came undone for Carey in the top of the fourth inning.With a runner on first and one out, Carey starter Conner McWilliams struck out Skyler Bean looking for the second out. McWilliams then fanned Jerame Littell however, Littell was able to reach first on the wild pitch third strike. Lane Milligan followed with a RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.
A Carey error prolonged the inning yet again and Jared Baker capitalized with a three run double to put the Stars in front for good.
OKC added a run in the sixth and two more unearned runs in the eighth for the final margin. The Crusaders put runners on in four of the final six innings, but could not break through again against Stars starter Matt Young.
WCU faces the University of Science & Arts (Okla.) in elimination game at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
