William Carey slips past Hope International in NAIA World Series

Former Harrison Central High standout James Land hit a two-run homer as No. 9 William Carey (Miss.) beat No. 8 Hope International 11-8 Friday night in the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.
William Carey will play No. 1 Oklahoma City at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The Crusaders, appearing in the World Series for the first time since 1978, had previously not won aWorld Series game since claiming the title in 1969.
Tyler Odom had four hits, including a home run and a season-high tying five RBI for the Crusaders. Picayune’s Lane Fazende (7-5) got the win.
