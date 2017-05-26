Sports

May 26, 2017 11:44 PM

Howard throws 4-hit shutout to lead TCU past Kansas

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Brian Howard struck out 12 in a shutout to help second-seeded TCU advance in the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 6-0 win over Kansas on Friday night.

Howard (9-3) allowed only four hits and walked none in the win for the Horned Frogs (41-15), who advance to face Texas on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Jayhawks (30-28) were eliminated after their second straight loss in the tournament, following an opening win over TCU on Wednesday. Sean Rackoski (5-6) took the loss for Kansas after starting and lasting only one-third of an inning — allowing all four of the Horned Frogs' runs in the first inning.

Nolan Brown and Ryan Merrill each had two-run singles for TCU in the first. Merrill finished 2 for 4 with the two RBIs, while Austen Wade scored twice and walked three times.

