Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2017 in Minneapolis. Jim Mone AP Photo
Sports

May 26, 2017 10:21 PM

Archer on the mark against Twins with 11 Ks, Rays win 5-2

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

Chris Archer struck out 11 while pitching into the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays hit three home runs in a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Archer (4-3) gave up two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in five May starts. Logan Morrison, Kevin Kiermaier and Steven Souza Jr. all went deep, and Alex Colome got four outs for his 13th save, winning a battle with slugger Miguel Sano with two on in the eighth inning.

Hector Santiago (4-3) gave up three runs and four hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. Kennys Vargas and Brian Dozier drove in runs for first-place Minnesota, one of the surprise teams in the league this season.

