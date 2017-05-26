Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez, center right, is mobbed by teammates after scoring his second goal and his team's third against the Columbus Crew during second-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 26, 2017.
Sports

May 26, 2017 8:57 PM

Toronto FC beats Crew 5-0 to extend unbeaten streak to 8

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Victor Vazquez scored twice and Toronto FC routed the Columbus Crew 5-0 on Friday to extend its unbeaten streak to a club record-matching eight games and move five points clear atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto has seven wins and one draw since its lone league loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat in Columbus on April 15. Columbus has lost five of seven since topping Toronto.

Justin Morrow and substitutes Jonathan Osorio and Jordan Hamilton also scored for MLS-leading Toronto, which has 29 points from 14 games, five points clear of Chicago.

Toronto was reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when midfielder Marky Delgado was red-carded for a studs-up tackle on Columbus captain Wil Trapp. Osorio and Hamilton then scored to complete the rout for Toronto to go with its sixth cleansheet of the season.

Toronto played without the starting forward tandem of Sebastian Giovinco (injured) and Jozy Altidore (suspended) and central defender Nick Hagglund was also out injured.

