Sports

May 24, 2017 8:52 PM

Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue

The Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Scott Schreiber homered and drove in four runs, and top-seeded Nebraska beat Purdue 15-9 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jake Hohensee (7-3) pitched the first six innings, recovering from Purdue's five-run second to earn the win. Robbie Palkert finished for his second save. Tanner Schumacher (1-5), who relieved starter Tanner Andrews with the Boilermakers down 3-0 in the first inning, took the loss.

Mojo Hagge hit his first career homer and Schreiber followed with his sixth of the season to make it a seven-run game in the eighth inning after Purdue pulled to 11-8.

Ben Miller doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cornhuskers (35-18-1). They play the winner of the Maryland-Iowa game Friday. Purdue (29-26) will face the Maryland-Iowa loser Thursday.

Jacson McGowan and Evan Warden homered for Purdue.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:49

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot
MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 1:43

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour
How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:38

How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

View More Video

Sports Videos