May 24, 2017 8:43 PM

WNBA Capsules

The Associated Press
ROSEMONT, Ill.

Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and eight rebounds in her return to Chicago and the Washington Mystics beat the Sky 82-67 on Wednesday.

The 2015 MVP asked to be traded in the offseason after four seasons with the Sky. She opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper from the free throw line and finished 7 of 15 from the floor.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (2-2.

Cappie Pondexter led Chicago (1-3) with 17 points and 10 assists.

FEVER 93, SPARKS 90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marissa Coleman made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Indiana overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Los Angeles.

Candice Dupree added 18 points for Indiana (2-2). Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points for Los Angeles (2-1), and Candace Parker had 19.

